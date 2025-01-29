Sign up
115 / 365
Mossy Drainpipe
Out walking and saw this moss growing in the joint on a drainpipe. It gets everywhere!
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
132
photos
1
followers
2
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
4
110
111
112
5
113
114
115
Views
0
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th January 2025 11:18am
Tags
street
,
moss
,
drainpipe
