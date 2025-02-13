Previous
Jackdaws by redbiro
122 / 365

Jackdaws

This pair are turning over the rubbish on the tide-line at the Quay. It all looks very grubby and doesn't do any favours for the image of the birds. But they are a breeding pair and Spring is on the way!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
@redbiro
