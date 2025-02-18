Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
A Sign of the Times
My town is dying.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Album
365year2
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th February 2025 10:56am
Tags
decay
,
boston
,
shops
Anne
ace
I could echo this shot with similar ones of my town too Jeff, it is very sad to see
February 18th, 2025
