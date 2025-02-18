Previous
A Sign of the Times by redbiro
A Sign of the Times

My town is dying.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
Anne ace
I could echo this shot with similar ones of my town too Jeff, it is very sad to see
February 18th, 2025  
