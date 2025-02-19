Sign up
126 / 365
Old building
I wonder what this building is. I wouldn't normally bother, but although it appears to be idle, the big red door makes me wonder if it was a fire station? I'm sure it never was, but my imagination is running away...
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Jeff Standen
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365year2
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
7th February 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
country
,
building
