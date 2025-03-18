Sign up
137 / 365
Forsythia
Sunny day, bright flowers
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
12
13
134
135
13
136
14
137
Views
1
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th March 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
shrub
,
forsythia
