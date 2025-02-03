Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Fencepost
Hidden in the reds by a ditch, the field that this fence enclosed is now a housing estate.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Town and Country
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
2nd February 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a16
