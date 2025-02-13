Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Lichen
A patch of lichen on the quayside. From a distance, just a yellow stain, but close up it has a form of its own.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Town and Country
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th February 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lichen
,
quay
