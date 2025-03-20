Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Crisp Pack
Picture of a crisp packet totally spoiled by the oystercatcher.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Town and Country
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th March 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
environment
,
litter
,
quay
,
oystercatcher
