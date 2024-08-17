08.17.24 by redmazz
1 / 365

08.17.24

Right off the bat, I notice I'm drawn to flowers/foliage. It's the easy choice, right? The colors of flowers are eye-catching. I'll try to challenge myself to post images other than flowers, but I liked this one because of the lines/movement.
17th August 2024

RedMazz

@redmazz
