Ordinary objects - Jack Connector by redperil
2 / 365

Ordinary objects - Jack Connector

I was looking for something random and ordinary to take an image of today. This is the jack connector for my camera trigger which happened to be on the table.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Gina Mees

@redperil
0% complete

