IMG_0908 by redreamer
11 / 365

IMG_0908

9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Wendy Bandurski-M...

ace
@redreamer
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like fringe. Beautiful shot!
March 7th, 2021  
