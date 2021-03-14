Previous
Next
Redreaming Sunflower Painting by redreamer
73 / 365

Redreaming Sunflower Painting

A close look at one of my most recent paintings that glows in the dark. Detail photo acrylic on wood panel. Yes that is a brush hair!
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Wendy Bandurski-M...

ace
@redreamer
My name is Wendy but I use the moniker 'redreamer' on all my art because it fits with my philosophy of life. If you google...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful colors!
March 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise