Previous
Next
81 / 365
The forest
The snow is almost all gone except right down the back under the tree's and along the edges of the forest.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
1
1
Wendy Bandurski-Miller
ace
@redreamer
My name is Wendy 'redreamer' on all my art because it fits with my philosophy of life.
82
photos
5
followers
18
following
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Project 365 2021
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd March 2021 7:25am
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is beautiful!
March 26th, 2021
