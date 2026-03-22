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Guam by redropeskipper
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Guam

Spent 19 hours unable to leave the passenger terminal. Intention was to capture a street photography image w the palm trees.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Skipper

@redropeskipper
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