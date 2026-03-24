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Starfish by redropeskipper
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Starfish

Found on Hamahiga Island, Uruma, Okinawa, Japan.

Android with Google Photos dynamic filter
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Skipper

@redropeskipper
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