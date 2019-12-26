Previous
A New Day by redy4et
Photo 1344

A New Day

Took a walk on the pier Christmas morning to enjoy the clear fresh air between rain storms. The two people at the end were deep in conversation.
Elizabeth

Lee ace
Great view, I can smell the fresh air.
December 26th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful fresh image. I love the colour differences on the fencing. It almost seems as if one half is mono and the other colour.
December 26th, 2019  
