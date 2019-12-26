Sign up
Photo 1344
A New Day
Took a walk on the pier Christmas morning to enjoy the clear fresh air between rain storms. The two people at the end were deep in conversation.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
Lee
ace
Great view, I can smell the fresh air.
December 26th, 2019
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful fresh image. I love the colour differences on the fencing. It almost seems as if one half is mono and the other colour.
December 26th, 2019
