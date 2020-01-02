Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1350
Fresh Start
This spot overlooking the beach is my spot. I’ve taken hundreds of photos here and will undoubtedly do more in the coming year. Even a shot from the same place looks a little different each time you capture it.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
1582
photos
115
followers
94
following
369% complete
View this month »
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd January 2020 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
shadows
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
,
jan20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close