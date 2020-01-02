Previous
Fresh Start by redy4et
Photo 1350

Fresh Start

This spot overlooking the beach is my spot. I’ve taken hundreds of photos here and will undoubtedly do more in the coming year. Even a shot from the same place looks a little different each time you capture it.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Elizabeth

Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
