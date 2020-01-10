Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1358
Looking Herself in the Eye
Wandered around the boat docks just after sundown and followed this white heron as she foraged for her dinner. I liked the reflection of the eye in the water. One description refers to herons as "tall, stately white waders of quiet waters."
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
1590
photos
116
followers
93
following
372% complete
View this month »
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
10th January 2020 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
rocks
,
bird
,
ocean
,
heron
,
long-neck
Martin Jalkotzy
Wonderful image, great reflections!
January 11th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really looks like it!
January 11th, 2020
John
ace
Exquisite. The light is perfect!
January 11th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
fav
January 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close