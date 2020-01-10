Previous
Looking Herself in the Eye by redy4et
Looking Herself in the Eye

Wandered around the boat docks just after sundown and followed this white heron as she foraged for her dinner. I liked the reflection of the eye in the water. One description refers to herons as "tall, stately white waders of quiet waters."
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 5 Wow! Five years have flown by. A lot of images and a lot of water under the bridge as some say. This past year...
Martin Jalkotzy
Wonderful image, great reflections!
January 11th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really looks like it!
January 11th, 2020  
John ace
Exquisite. The light is perfect!
January 11th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
fav
January 11th, 2020  
