Photo 1367
Not One Step Closer or Else...
A six-word story.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
dog
,
fence
,
sws-101
Shepherdman
Great composition
January 19th, 2020
