Photo 1369
Four Decades +
This morning there were four leaves on the front steps, covered with droplets from last night’s rain. Today’s my wedding anniversary so it seemed like a fitting metaphor for the four plus decades we’ve experienced together.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1602
photos
120
followers
101
following
7
1
365
iPhone X
21st January 2020 9:40am
Tags
leaves
bricks
raindrops
bkb in the city
Nice shot and Happy Anniversary
January 22nd, 2020
