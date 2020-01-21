Previous
Four Decades + by redy4et
Four Decades +

This morning there were four leaves on the front steps, covered with droplets from last night’s rain. Today’s my wedding anniversary so it seemed like a fitting metaphor for the four plus decades we’ve experienced together.
Elizabeth

@redy4et
bkb in the city
Nice shot and Happy Anniversary
January 22nd, 2020  
