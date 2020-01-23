Previous
Next
All Lit Up by redy4et
Photo 1371

All Lit Up

Last night I attended an event at the Segerstrom Performing Arts Center. The lighting is quite impressive at night. I only had my iPhone with me so this was an attempt to capture the modern architectural design of the concert hall.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise