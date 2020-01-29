Previous
Sun Drop by redy4et
Photo 1377

Sun Drop

Caught the last rays before the sun dropped behind the yacht club at the marina. It’s just starting to stay light a bit longer—can’t wait until we’re back on daylight savings time on March 8.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Elizabeth

Barb ace
Marvelous sky and silhouettes!
January 30th, 2020  
