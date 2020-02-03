Previous
Blowing in the Wind by redy4et
Photo 1382

Blowing in the Wind

Another shot from my visit to the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in Gainesville. I'm fascinated with the Spanish Moss that hangs from the trees in this part of the country. It wraps around, hangs from the branches and floats in the breeze.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
