Photo 1398
Hyacinth
This one graced the counter in a glass vase by the kitchen window for several weeks but now is looking bedraggled. So glad I got the shot while it was in its prime. That is what I love about photography--the opportunity to preserve a moment in time.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
0
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
hyacinth
