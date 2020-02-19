Previous
Hyacinth by redy4et
Photo 1398

Hyacinth

This one graced the counter in a glass vase by the kitchen window for several weeks but now is looking bedraggled. So glad I got the shot while it was in its prime. That is what I love about photography--the opportunity to preserve a moment in time.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
