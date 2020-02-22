Previous
Next
Beauty is Short-Lived by redy4et
Photo 1401

Beauty is Short-Lived

One pot of early-blooming garden tulips is looking bedraggled. They are vibrant for only about 3 weeks. Luckily, I still have a dozen pots with healthy blooms. As they say, “Enjoy it while it lasts”.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise