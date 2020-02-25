Previous
Single Tulip by redy4et
Photo 1404

Single Tulip

This is a variegated tulip called Banja Luka, the only bulb that's bloomed in a terra cotta pot sitting by the fountain. I like way the sun lights up the yellow streaks on the petals.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
