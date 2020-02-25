Sign up
Photo 1404
Single Tulip
This is a variegated tulip called Banja Luka, the only bulb that's bloomed in a terra cotta pot sitting by the fountain. I like way the sun lights up the yellow streaks on the petals.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1637
photos
124
followers
107
following
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
and
,
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
tulip
,
garden
