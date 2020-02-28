Previous
Another Garden Tulip by redy4et
Photo 1407

Another Garden Tulip

Only two days left to post shots of my garden tulips before I leave on a trip to the East Coast. Some of the bulbs have already bloomed out and I’m pretty sure most will have withered before I return home. This one is a lovely shade of purple.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Joy's Focus ace
Perfectly beautiful!
February 29th, 2020  
Tony Rogers
Beautiful
February 29th, 2020  
