Photo 1411
U.S. Botanical Garden Orchids
In visiting the museums and galleries in Washington, DC, we toured the U.S Botanical Gardens, established in 1820. The indoor gardens of the Conservatory were filled with unusual varieties of orchids and tropical plants.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1644
photos
123
followers
107
following
386% complete
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ2500
Taken
3rd March 2020 1:15pm
flowers
,
museum
,
plants
,
garden
,
botanical
,
orchids
,
u.s.
