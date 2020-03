The Supreme Court

One more shot from my week in the nation’s Capitol. This is detail of the West Pediment above the entrance to the Supreme Court Building, designed by Robert I. Aitken. The pediment features nine allegorical figures with “Liberty Enthroned” in the middle. To her right is “Order”, to her left, “Authority”. The Court was not in session during my visit but I really enjoyed the classical revival architecture and the sculpture.