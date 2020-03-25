Sign up
Heads in the Clouds
To be out of touch with the everyday world and to be unrealistic because of it. To be living in a fantasy world without knowing the facts or reality of the situation. I'm thinking I wish I had my head in the clouds.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
palms
,
march20words
Milanie
And such pretty clouds - love the way the sun is lighting some of them.
March 26th, 2020
