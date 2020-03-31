Previous
Three’s a Crowd by redy4et
Three’s a Crowd

These black birds were perched on the railing at the Newport Beach Pier as I walked along the sand. This beach isn’t closed (yet) but has cautionary signs every hundred yards warning to keep a 6-foot distance from others. BOB.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
