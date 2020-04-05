Previous
Three Tankers and a Cruise Ship by redy4et
Three Tankers and a Cruise Ship

For the coming week I'm going to post a series called Walking in the Wetlands. It began with yesterday's shot of the daisy pathway. The walking paths near the beach here are still open for hikers who respect the need for social distancing Today there were 12 vessels idle and anchored outside the harbor-my lens wasn't wide enough to capture them all.

I really appreciate all the views and comments on my recent posts. We're still able to see and share our views of the world through 365. Right now it's a god send.
Milanie ace
Looks like they're playing follow the leader with social distancing.
April 6th, 2020  
