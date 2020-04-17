Previous
Downward Facing Heron by redy4et
Downward Facing Heron

I laughed when I reviewed my shots from yesterday and saw this one of the heron giving me googly eyes from his high perch. This sort of reminds me of a character from a Dr Seuss book.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Graeme Stevens ace
Great POV and detail
April 18th, 2020  
