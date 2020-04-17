Sign up
Photo 1453
Downward Facing Heron
I laughed when I reviewed my shots from yesterday and saw this one of the heron giving me googly eyes from his high perch. This sort of reminds me of a character from a Dr Seuss book.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
character
,
dr.
,
seuss
,
great-blue-heron
,
up-in-a-tree
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great POV and detail
April 18th, 2020
