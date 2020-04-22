Sign up
Photo 1458
Next
Photo 1458
At the Water’s Edge
This little shorebird was wading in the shallow water when I walked by. I’m sure he was foraging for food but he was standing there and appeared to be deep in thought.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
2
1
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1700
photos
131
followers
109
following
399% complete
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
242
1457
1458
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd April 2020 7:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
water
,
wetlands
,
shorebird
,
ap-may20
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focusing.
April 23rd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great detail
April 23rd, 2020
