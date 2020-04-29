Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1465
Should I Take the Plunge?
This little guy is soaking wet after repeatedly bathing in the patio fountain. One of the pleasures of more time at home is watching the antics of the birds in the garden.Taken through the window.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1709
photos
132
followers
112
following
401% complete
View this month »
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Latest from all albums
1459
1460
244
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fountain
,
garden
,
feathers
,
birdbath
,
ruffled
Jane Pittenger
ace
Poor drenched sweetie
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close