Should I Take the Plunge? by redy4et
Photo 1465

Should I Take the Plunge?

This little guy is soaking wet after repeatedly bathing in the patio fountain. One of the pleasures of more time at home is watching the antics of the birds in the garden.Taken through the window.
29th April 2020

Jane Pittenger
Poor drenched sweetie
April 30th, 2020  
