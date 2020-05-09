Previous
Sailing off into the Sunset by redy4et
Photo 1475

Sailing off into the Sunset

This is one of the first sunsets I've seen in a couple months. With the mandated lockdown, I've found that I go out during the day for groceries or a walk or a bike ride but I haven't been out at all in the evenings. That's one thing I miss.
9th May 2020

Elizabeth

@redy4et
