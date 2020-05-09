Sign up
Photo 1475
Sailing off into the Sunset
This is one of the first sunsets I've seen in a couple months. With the mandated lockdown, I've found that I go out during the day for groceries or a walk or a bike ride but I haven't been out at all in the evenings. That's one thing I miss.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
365
DMC-FZ2500
7th May 2020 8:58pm
sunset
silhouette
sailboat
weathervane
