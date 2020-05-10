Previous
Blue Herons by redy4et
Photo 1475

Blue Herons

This is a shot of the parents of the scruffy heron chicks I’ve featured in my recent wetlands series. I caught them taking a break on the opposite side of the palm tree from where their nest is located.
I’ve had so much fun observing and sharing photos of these majestic shorebirds in their natural habitat over the past month. Thanks to everyone for your encouragement. I’ve appreciated all your support and comments. For now I’m drawing this to a close and moving on to new things, mainly because were two sightings of rattlers in the wetlands last week and I’m terrified of snakes.
10th May 2020

Elizabeth

