House Finch by redy4et
Photo 1477

House Finch

This finch is a regular at my patio feeder. Normally he swoops in and lands directly on the feeder but this time he waited on a branch for the sparrows on the feeder to fly off so he could have it all to himself.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Elizabeth

@redy4et
