Frolicking in the Surf

Things are loosening up a bit since our governor gave the go-ahead to open our beaches this week. They're calling it "beach in motion" meaning you can walk or jog on the sand, swim or surf but no sitting or sunbathing. And it's only open Mon. through Friday during daylight hours. Off limits on weekends. I'm happy just to be able to resume my daily walks and feel the ocean breeze on my face.