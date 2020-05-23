Previous
Next
Love Birds by redy4et
Photo 1490

Love Birds

I used a technique called “digiscoping” to capture this image of the seagulls, using a spotting scope and a smart phone. My camera had run out of battery when I spotted the gulls in some rocks way off shore so I held my phone up to the spotting scope and this is the result. I like this soft image, almost like a painting. But if you have an adapter to mount a camera phone or a mirror-less camera directly on the scope, then it’s possible to get a much more detailed image of a bird at a distance. BOB.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise