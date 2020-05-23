Love Birds

I used a technique called “digiscoping” to capture this image of the seagulls, using a spotting scope and a smart phone. My camera had run out of battery when I spotted the gulls in some rocks way off shore so I held my phone up to the spotting scope and this is the result. I like this soft image, almost like a painting. But if you have an adapter to mount a camera phone or a mirror-less camera directly on the scope, then it’s possible to get a much more detailed image of a bird at a distance. BOB.