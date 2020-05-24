Sign up
Photo 1491
Beach Overlook
A view of a favorite cove where I did the seagull shots I posted in the last two days. In fact, if you look closely, you can see 2 gulls perched on the distant rocks in the exact same spot as yesterday's close up.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
5
1
2
365
DMC-FZ2500
16th May 2020 10:45am
sand
,
sky
,
blue
,
birds
,
water
,
beach
,
ocean
,
cove
,
my20words
Harbie
ace
Gorgeous shot! Fav
May 25th, 2020
