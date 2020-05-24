Previous
Beach Overlook by redy4et
Photo 1491

Beach Overlook

A view of a favorite cove where I did the seagull shots I posted in the last two days. In fact, if you look closely, you can see 2 gulls perched on the distant rocks in the exact same spot as yesterday's close up.
24th May 2020

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Photo Details

Harbie ace
Gorgeous shot! Fav
May 25th, 2020  
