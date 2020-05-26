Sign up
Photo 1493
What’s SUP?
Stand Up Paddle Boarding has gotten quite popular over the past few years in my area. Now that the weather is warmer, more people are paddling in the local canals for fun and getting a great workout.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
3
3
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1740
photos
135
followers
117
following
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1487
1488
1489
247
1490
1491
1492
1493
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
26th May 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
recreation
,
canals
,
stand-up-paddle-boarding
Islandgirl
ace
Oh that looks like fun!
May 27th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
They're popular here, too. What a beautiful photo.
May 27th, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
What a terrific story-telling photo and a beautiful view to a California neighborhood!
May 27th, 2020
