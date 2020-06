Doves are Everywhere

The requirement to stay home has given me an opportunity to see things I hadn’t really noticed before. Doves for instance. It seems they are everywhere. Were they always here but I wasn’t paying attention? On my morning walk in my urban neighborhood, I saw and heard at least 6 doves perched on rooftops, telephone wires, lampposts, and trees. This one had selected the most photogenic perch so it won out for today’s spot.