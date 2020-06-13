Sign up
Photo 1511
Sun Drop over the Pacific
Captured my first sunset at the beach since March. It felt great to be out in the early evening with beautiful clear skies.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places.
Tags
sand
,
sunset
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
