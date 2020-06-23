Sign up
Photo 1521
Orchids in Pink
I still have a few more orchid shots to round out my study of my indoor plants. Because many of the flowers in my garden are now fading, I decided to focus on the blooms indoors which are currently at their peak.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
4
4
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
16th June 2020 10:40pm
Tags
orchids
,
cascade
,
house-plant
Taffy
ace
I like the angle for this one.
June 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 24th, 2020
Diana
ace
They really are stunning, such a beautiful shot.
June 24th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
June 24th, 2020
