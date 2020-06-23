Previous
Orchids in Pink by redy4et
Orchids in Pink

I still have a few more orchid shots to round out my study of my indoor plants. Because many of the flowers in my garden are now fading, I decided to focus on the blooms indoors which are currently at their peak.
23rd June 2020

Elizabeth

ace
redy4et
Taffy ace
I like the angle for this one.
June 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 24th, 2020  
Diana ace
They really are stunning, such a beautiful shot.
June 24th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
June 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
