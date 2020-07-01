Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1529
Denver Daisy
I just bought this pretty gold and brown daisy plant from the nursery in the hope of attracting more butterflies to the garden. So far this one large daisy has bloomed but no butterflies in sight...yet.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1776
photos
141
followers
120
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
29th June 2020 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
