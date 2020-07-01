Previous
Next
Denver Daisy by redy4et
Photo 1529

Denver Daisy

I just bought this pretty gold and brown daisy plant from the nursery in the hope of attracting more butterflies to the garden. So far this one large daisy has bloomed but no butterflies in sight...yet.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise