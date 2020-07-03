Previous
Born on the 4th of July by redy4et
Born on the 4th of July

Tomorrow is my son’s birthday. Aaron will be 34. We spent an enjoyable afternoon together after not seeing him since February. I was reminiscing about his childhood which was such a special time in my life. My how the years fly by.
Elizabeth

ace
@redy4et
Lisa Poland ace
Happy birthday to him. What a cool birth date, everyone celebrates with you.
July 4th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
I totally agree re the sweetness of that time of my life as well, handsome young man
July 4th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a perfect way to spend time together during Covid! Boating always looks so relaxing and he looks so confident behind the wheel.
July 4th, 2020  
