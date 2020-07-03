Sign up
Photo 1531
Born on the 4th of July
Tomorrow is my son’s birthday. Aaron will be 34. We spent an enjoyable afternoon together after not seeing him since February. I was reminiscing about his childhood which was such a special time in my life. My how the years fly by.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
Tags
flag
,
ocean
,
birthday
,
boat
,
son
,
4th-of-july
Lisa Poland
ace
Happy birthday to him. What a cool birth date, everyone celebrates with you.
July 4th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
I totally agree re the sweetness of that time of my life as well, handsome young man
July 4th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What a perfect way to spend time together during Covid! Boating always looks so relaxing and he looks so confident behind the wheel.
July 4th, 2020
