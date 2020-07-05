Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1533
We Can't Control the Wind
But we can adjust the sails! Many have been credited with this quote but whoever said it, there's definitely truth in it.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
3
4
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
Tags
ocean
,
sailboat
,
sailing
,
sails
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful pov
July 6th, 2020
Barb
ace
Love your composition of this photo and the wonderful colors! Fav
July 6th, 2020
joeyM
ace
💕👌🤎
July 6th, 2020
