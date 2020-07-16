Sign up
Photo 1544
Beauty is Fleeting
Last week this was a fresh colorful flower arrangement -the centerpiece on my kitchen table. This week, the cut flowers had faded and drooped so I took this shot before they were tossed out. Such a shame how fast they withered.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I’ve got...
1791
photos
143
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
16th July 2020 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
decay
,
flowers
,
sunflower
,
cycle-of-life
