Beauty is Fleeting by redy4et
Photo 1544

Beauty is Fleeting

Last week this was a fresh colorful flower arrangement -the centerpiece on my kitchen table. This week, the cut flowers had faded and drooped so I took this shot before they were tossed out. Such a shame how fast they withered.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Elizabeth

ace
