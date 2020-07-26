Sign up
Photo 1554
True Friendship is like a Rose
We don’t realize it’s beauty until it fades...
There are still a few roses blooming in my garden, although most of the flowering plants are done for the season. This one started out with pale lavender petals but now looks more pink.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 6 Looking forward to another great year of sharing and viewing photos. Year 5 Last year was a whirlwind of travel to many amazing places. I've got...
1801
photos
144
followers
120
following
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
rose
,
garden
,
homegrown
